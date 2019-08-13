March 19, 1939 - August 11, 2019 Mrs. Carol Singley Carroll, 80, of Auburn, Alabama passed away August 11, 2019 at Bethany House. Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time and will be announced in a full obituary at a later date. Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home directing.
