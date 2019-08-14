March 19, 1939 - August 11, 2019 Carol Singley Carroll was born on March 19, 1939 to Helen and Samuel Singley. She grew up in Clearwater, FL, which sparked her lifelong love of the beach. She survived polio as a young girl and went on to earn her bachelor's and registered nurse (RN) degrees from Florida State University. She married James Lynn Carroll in 1963 and they resided in Clearwater, FL and Richmond, VA before relocating to Auburn, AL in 1972. Carol was the loving mother of three children and numerous dogs. She worked as a nurse in many different disciplines, including as a certified Neonatal specialist, serving as assistant director at Wesley Terrace Retirement Home, and at Drake Student Medical Center at Auburn University, where she loved interacting with the college students. Mom's favorite things were relaxing at the cabin in Hiawassee, GA, fellowship in the McGehee-Lacy Sunday School class at Auburn United Methodist Church, and spending time with family and friends. She was a longtime member of Auburn United Methodist Church and loved the community there. Mom started and ran the American Scandinavian Student Exchange group in East Central Alabama, bringing many Scandinavian students to live with Alabama families for an entire school year. Carol and James also owned and ran the "Gourmet Mousetrap", a specialty food store years ahead of its time. Carol was also an avid fan of Auburn University sports. Mom was proceeded in death by her loving sister Dorothy Bunnell. She is survived by her children: David (Lisa Moore) Carroll, Dottie (Jim) Tatum, Steven (Deanne) Carroll; her Swedish son Mats Dokakis; five grandchildren: Katie, James Carroll, Rachel Jacobsen, and Nalani, Reyn Carroll. The family wishes to thank Dr. Kevin Jackson, Dr. John Abrams, and their staff. We especially thank Dr. Linda Farmer, for her competence and caring, and the Bethany House for their compassionate care of Mom during her final days. Services will be held at noon Friday, August 16, 2019 at Auburn United Methodist Church. Visitation will begin at 11 A.M. in the main sanctuary. In lieu of flowers, the family asks friends to consider supporting the Lee County Humane Society. Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home directing.
