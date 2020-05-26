September 12, 1954 - May 20, 2020 Mr. Robert Carroll, 65, passed away at Bethany House in Auburn on May 20, 2020. Mr. Carroll was born in Opelika, AL on September 12, 1954. He was a loving son and brother, devoted father, and proud Pops. He had a passion for every sport, and was an avid Alabama fan. Robert was a carpenter, and took great pride in teaching his sons his line of work. He fought several terminal diseases, but is now pain free in Heaven, dancing with his bride. He is preceded in death by his loving wife, Miriam Carroll; father, Walter Carroll; and brother, Farrell Carroll. He is survived by his 3 sons, Robert (Ashli), Donavan (Halie), Joseph (Andrea); 10 grandchildren (Dallan, Conner, Anna, Jaxon, Lucy, Emma, Harper, Kenzlee, Hadleigh, and Oaklynn); mother, Doris; 5 brothers, Chris (Donna), Andy (Lenora), John, Jimmy (Teresa), Jerry; 2 sisters, Marie (Bill), Linda (late husband Gary Pack); and many nieces and nephews. He will truly be missed by all who knew and loved him. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked for all donations to be made to Bethany House of Auburn in memory of Miriam and Robert Carroll.
