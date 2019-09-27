Gracie Ann Carter, age 68, formerly of Loachapoka, AL and Syracuse, NY, currently resided in Woodbridge, VA departed this life on September 21, 2019. A visitation will be held on Sunday, September 29, 2019 from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Mountcastle Turch Funeral Home 4143 Dale Boulevard Dale City, Virginia 22193. A funeral service will be held on Monday, September 30, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Dale City Christian Church 14022 Lindendale Road, Woodbridge, Virginia 22193. Interment to follow at Stonewall Memory Gardens.

