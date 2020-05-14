February 20, 1975 - May 11, 2020 Public viewing for Michelle (Chelle) Carter, 45, of Auburn, Alabama, will be Thursday, May 14, 2020, from 2:00 p.m. 4:00 p.m. at Harris Funeral Home. Ms. Carter, who passed away Wednesday, May 11, 2020 at East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika, Alabama, was born February 20, 1975 in Hartford, Connecticut. She leaves to cherish her memory: one daughter, Alexandra Michelle Carter of Auburn, AL; parents, Duane Carter and Jacqueline Carter of Auburn, AL; two brothers, Timothy Carter of Auburn, AL and Michael (Amber) Dennis of Valley, AL; three nieces, Brianna Carter, Savannah Carter and Bella Carter all of Valley, AL; three uncles, Dowdell (Katherine) Carter of Wyandanch, NY, Alphonso (Renya) Carter of Loachapoka, AL and William Allen Strawther of Hartford, CT; five aunts, Linda J Carter, Beverly Carter, Shirley Mae Carter all of Auburn, AL, Lauren (Bennie) Wright of Havana, FL, Jeanette (Reginal) Goggins of Hartford, CT; two great aunts, Carrie Davenport of South Carolina and Charlene Sailor of Hartford, CT; special friends, Clemmie Byrd, Stephanie Raven, Kenyatta Cobb, Darla Riggs and Thomas Earl Smith; a host of other relatives and friends. In an order and following the ADPH recommendations concerning (COVID-19) effective March 28, 2020 to keep the community safe, the funeral service will be for the family only. Based on recommendations from the ADPH, all participants must maintain a consistent six-foot distance between all parties during the service. We understand this is a difficult time, but the situation is serious, and your well-being is our utmost concern at Harris Funeral Home. Please use our website to leave a message to share your favorite memories and offer words of sympathy and comfort.
