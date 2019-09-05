June 6, 1946 - August 28, 2019 The family is sad to announce the passing of Richard Ross Carter. Richard was an insurance adjuster, and his hobbies included fishing and hunting. Richard grew up in Opelika and attended Opelika High School. He was a graduate of Auburn University and loved Auburn Football. He was preceded in death by his parents, George R. (Dick) Carter and Hazel Tillery Carter. He is survived by his sister, Jean Carter Clonts (Howard) of Auburn; nieces, Lynne Ninas (Larry), and Connie Cambron (Rodney); A memorial service will be held at a later date.
