March 13, 1950 - November 8, 2019 Douglas Marion Casaday, 69, of Summerdale, AL, passed away November 8, 2019. He was born March 13, 1950, to the late William and Flora Casaday. Douglas was wonderful father, grandfather, and friend. He was a former Foley High school football coach as well as a retired Baldwin County Board of Education school bus driver. Douglas was preceded in death by his mother Flora Casaday, his father William Casaday, as well as his son William M. Casaday. He is survived by his son James (Lee Ann) Casaday, his grandson Tyler O. Casaday, his sister Rebecca (Alvin) McKinney, and several nieces and nephews. Graveside services will be held Sunday, November 10, 2019, at Reeltown Cemetery at 2:00 P.M.
