September 1, 1952 - February 26, 2017 Sister Celestine Bernade X Glover Casimire, daughter of the late Halbert Jerrome Glover and Bernade "Precious" Taylor Glover Capers, was born September 1, 1952 in New Orleans, Louisiana. Sister Celestine was a dedicated, devoted, loving, hard-working mother not only to her children but to many more. Sister Celestine Bernade X Glover Casimire transitioned at 4:00 am on Sunday, February 26, 2017 at Bethany House (Hospice) in Auburn, Alabama. She was born and raised in (a native and resident of) New Orleans, Louisiana. A model MGT in the Nation of Islam and astute follower of the teachings of the Honorable Elijah Muhammad, the last and greatest Messenger of Allah. She heard and accepted the teachings and became a Muslim at 19 years of age. She home-schooled her three children, would sew everything they wore, and taught many how to sew the Nation of Islam National Garment (FOI and MGT uniforms, fez or headpiece and wrap skirt); and how to bake the original navy bean pie and whole wheat bread. Beloved by those she leaves behind. She will be greatly missed. She was an inspiration and a mother figure to many she knew. She was a seamstress, accountant, organist, pianist, naturalist, herbalist, gardener, poet, writer, author, best vegan chef and baker, teacher and mother to many including her three daughters: Cecely Bernade Hoover (William); Reina Casimire-Weaver (Ibadah); and Athema Etzioni (Baruch) and four grandchildren Akebalan,Nyela, Zariya and Imaan Etzioni; She is also survived by one brother, Halbert Jerrome Glover, Jr; and a host of cousins, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, other family members and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Halbert Jerrome Glover, Sr. and Bernade "Precious" Taylor Glover Capers; a sister, Jayne Victoria Carter; and a brother, Geoffrey Jerrome Glover.
