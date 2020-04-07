October 26, 1941 - April 6, 2020 Mrs. Dale Smith Chase, age 78, of Dadeville, passed away on Monday, April 6, 2020 to join her Heavenly Father for eternity. She was born on October 26, 1941 in Opelika, Alabama to Jake William "JW" Smith and Laverne Culpepper Smith. She was a 1960 graduate of Opelika High School and attended Auburn University. She was a longtime and active member of First Baptist Church Dadeville, where she sang in the choir and taught Sunday School. For many years, Mrs. Chase ran Miss Dale's Daycare and touched many lives and later retired from the United States Postal Service as a Rural Carrier. She enjoyed participating in community activities. Her true love was spending time with her family and supporting the grandchildren's events. She is survived by her mother, Laverne Culpepper Smith of Opelika; sons, Neil Chase (Stacy) of Auburn, Will Chase (Rebecca) of Slocomb, Kenneth Chase (Tammy) of Opelika and Jon Chase (Laura) of Auburn; grandchildren, Abby Chase Powell (Matthew), Anna Chase, Ashley Chase, Mitchell Roland (Katlyn), Hunter Roland, Grayson Roland, Travis Chase (Brooke), Cady Chase, Kyle Chase, Ella Chase, McKinna Chase, Jake Chase, Knox Chase, Gracie Chase, JD Chase, Leslie Ann Chase and Emma Kate Chase; and great-grandson, Reid Chase. She was preceded in death by her father; husband of 56 years, Wayne Chase; and brother, George J. Smith. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to the General Fund at First Baptist Church, 178 S. Tallassee Street, Dadeville, AL 36853. A private service will be held for the family. All visitations and services will be held in compliance with the mandated rules from Alabama Dept of Public Health.
