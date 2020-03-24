Funeral service for Ms. Grace Chatmon, 88, of Opelika, AL will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at Peterson and Williams Funeral Home Chapel. Bishop Frank McLeod will officiate. Ms. Chatmon passed away Saturday, March 21, 2020 at Oak Park Nursing Home. She was a member of Bethel No. I Missionary Baptist Church. She is survived by: a devoted niece, Maebell Buchannon Maddox of Auburn, AL; a caring nephew, Robert Driver of Opelika, AL; a host of nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, great-great nieces and nephews; other relatives and friends.
