October 7, 1945 - October 6, 2019 Mr. George Boyd Childress passed away peacefully at Bethany House in Auburn, Alabama, on Sunday morning, October 6, 2019. He was born on October 7, 1945 in Washington, D.C. to Lieutenant Colonel William Carter Childress and Frances Patterson Childress. Boyd is survived by his wife of 45 years, Beverley Childress; his brother and sister-in-law, Gentry and Marian Childress; and other family members including Jackie Hunter, Kim Hunter Greer, Brian Hunter, Wales Hunter and their spouses and children. After earning a bachelor of arts in history from Virginia Commonwealth University in 1971 and a master of arts in history (1974) and a master of library science (1976) from the University of Alabama, Boyd worked in the main libraries at Western Kentucky University, BirminghamSouthern College and Auburn University. In January 1999, he was named Head of the Library of Architecture, Design and Construction at Auburn. He retired in March 2009 but continued to work there part-time until November 2011. He was an avid sports fan and prolific writer and had an extensive record of university committee service and professional development activities. A memorial service on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. will be at First Presbyterian Church of Auburn, 143 E. Thach Avenue, Auburn, Alabama 36830 with a reception to follow in Conway Hall. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the church or Bethany House, 1171 Gatewood Drive, Auburn, Alabama 36830. Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home directing.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.