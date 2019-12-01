Boyd Eugene Christenberry Boyd Eugene Christenberry, 91, a beloved Montgomery resident, passed into Heaven on November 28, 2019. Oh how we will miss him, but our balm is his and our assurance of a sure and certain resurrection in His Lord Jesus Christ.in theory no more, but in reality this day. Services for Mr. Christenberry will be held Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at 11:00 AM at First Baptist Church in Montgomery, Al. Visitation will be one hour prior. Please see full obituary at www.Leak-MC.com
