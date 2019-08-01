Funeral service for Ms. Debranyo Clark, 51, of Birmingham, AL will be held at 12:00 pm Friday, August 2, 2019 at Shiloh AME Zion Church with interment in Jennings-Clark Cemetery. Rev. Hubert Brown will officiate. Rev. Amos Harris will deliver the eulogy. Ms. Clark, a former resident of Auburn, passed away Friday, July 26, 2019 at Grand View Medical Center in Birmingham, AL. Ms. Clark was a former member of Bethel No. II Missionary Baptist Church. While residing in the Birmingham area, she worshipped at several churches. In 1986, she graduated from Tuskegee Institute High School. Following graduation, she attended Jacksonville State University, Auburn University and Faulkner University. Prior to her passing, she was employed at Mountain Brook Country Club. Her remains will lie in state at the church one hour prior to the service. She is survived by: Siblings, Yolanda (Tori) Nelms, of Columbus, OH, Latonya (Thomas) Scott of Auburn, AL, Cedric (Gwinetta) Clark, of Opelika, AL, Chelsea Lewis of Plymouth, MN, Vitta Johnson of Salem, AL and Bishop Myrondous (Natina) Washington of Atlanta, GA; Aunts, Betty Heard, Millie Drayton, Maperal Clark, and Debra Clark all of Tuskegee, AL, Mary Alice Baker and Virginia Devoise of Auburn, AL, Elaine Washington, White Eagle Washington both of Opelika, AL and Shirley Griffin of Tuskegee AL; Uncles, Alphonso Clark and Melvin Clark both of Auburn, AL, H. Louis Washington of Atlanta, GA; Great Uncle Edward White of Atlanta, GA a companion, Eddie Jackson of Birmingham, AL; Sister-in-law, Cornelia Washington of Atlanta, GA; eight nieces; Nine nephews, a multitude of loving caring cousins and friends.
