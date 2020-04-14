September 24, 1930 - April 11, 2020 Julia A. Clark, of Opelika, was born to the late Asa and Clemmie Pierce in Luverne, Alabama. She passed away Saturday April 11,2020 in Opelika. She retired from Ampex Corp. She was a member of the Union Grove Baptist Church in Opelika. She was preceded in death by her spouse, Tommy Clark; daughter, Becky Scroggs; son, Wade Hollingsworth, son in law, Ricky Hurst, 2 granddaughters and 1 grandson; brothers, James, Joe, Carl, and Frank Pierce; sister, Francis Hoffman. She is survived by her daughters, Barbara Burdette of Covington, Ga.; Debra Scroggs (Mike) of Pelzer, SC.; and Donna Hurst of Lanett, AL., and a brother Charles Pierce of Opelika. She has 12 grandchildren, 26 Great grandchildren and 6 Great Grandchildren, as well as, a great circle of friends from her church. In lieu of flowers any donations can be made to: Union Grove Baptist Church Building Fund 4009 Lee Road 391 Opelika, Al 36804.
Most Popular
-
Auburn restaurant owner making lemonade out of lemons
-
Disaster morgue trailer deployed in Lee County, EAMC releases new projections
-
Decision made in Lockhart's fight against death penalty
-
"In the middle of the absolute worst": Hospital respiratory therapist plays key role in fight against virus
-
A zoo has been trying to get two pandas to mate for 10 years. When coronavirus shut the zoo down, the pandas finally did
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.