May 9, 1964 - March 28, 2020 Mark (Andy) Clark, age 55, of Opelika, Alabama passed away unexpectedly on March 28, 2020. He was born on May 9, 1964 in Opelika, Alabama at EAMC. Andy is survived by his children: Cristie (Gary) Boatright, Mark (Carley) Clark; siblings: Karen Clark, Herbie (Whitney) Clark, Jamie (Tammy) Clark, Rodney (Sandy Kay) Clark; grandchildren: Carter and Mia Clark, Austin and Taylor Boatright; great grandchild: Brady Bailey. He was preceded in death by his parents Herbert and Linda Clark; sister: Joyce Clark and childhood friend: Kenneth Johnson. Andy was an outstanding master plumber, an avid coffee drinker and you would never see him without a cup of "Java" in his hand. Andy was an awesome "Poppy" that loved his grandchildren more than life itself. He was a very outgoing and friendly person who never met a stranger. He always found the good in everyone he met. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

To plant a tree in memory of Mark Clark as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

