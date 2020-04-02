May 9, 1964 - March 28, 2020 Mark (Andy) Clark, age 55, of Opelika, Alabama passed away unexpectedly on March 28, 2020. He was born on May 9, 1964 in Opelika, Alabama at EAMC. Andy is survived by his children: Cristie (Gary) Boatright, Mark (Carley) Clark; siblings: Karen Clark, Herbie (Whitney) Clark, Jamie (Tammy) Clark, Rodney (Sandy Kay) Clark; grandchildren: Carter and Mia Clark, Austin and Taylor Boatright; great grandchild: Brady Bailey. He was preceded in death by his parents Herbert and Linda Clark; sister: Joyce Clark and childhood friend: Kenneth Johnson. Andy was an outstanding master plumber, an avid coffee drinker and you would never see him without a cup of "Java" in his hand. Andy was an awesome "Poppy" that loved his grandchildren more than life itself. He was a very outgoing and friendly person who never met a stranger. He always found the good in everyone he met. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Most Popular
-
EAMC nurse sees impact of virus hit hospital; 'these people are so air hungry'
-
Missing Loachapoka 4-year-old found safe
-
Country singer was at Panama City restaurant days before dying from coronavirus
-
Glenwood’s Tim Fanning bides time during pandemic with cancer surgery looming
-
Not everyone will get checks for virus economic relief. Here's how to find out your status.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.