February 23, 1962 - August 27, 2019 Billie Joyce Clark, born February 23, 1962, passed away August 27, 2019 at EAMC surrounded by her loving family. A graveside service is scheduled for 9:00am, Friday, August 30th at Garden Hills Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6:00pm until 8:00pm, Thursday, August 29th at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home. She was proceeded in death by her parents Herbert and Linda Clark and life partner Richard (Mousey) Ward. She is survived by her three children Mary (Brandon) Spratlin, Sara (Adam) Moore, and Mitchell (Bethany) Birchfield, and eight grandchildren, whom she adored. Her siblings Rodney Clark, Andy Clark, Karen Clark, Jamie (Tammy) Clark, and Herbie (Whitney) Clark. Joyce was a long time member of the Elk's Lodge and she loved her career as a Medical Biller and Coder. She will be loved and missed by many friends and family members. Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home directing.
