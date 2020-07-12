May 18, 1934 - July 5, 2020 Vista Ann Clark, of Auburn, Alabama passed away peacefully on July 5, 2020 at the age of 86. Vista was born in Gadsden, Alabama on May 18, 1934. She is survived by her beloved husband of 66 years, Earl E. Clark; 4 sons, Earl III (Margita) of Northern Virginia, Steve (Mei) of New York, David (Anne) of Auburn, Scott (Jennifer) of Augusta; 8 grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren; sister in-law, Barbara Ann Milliken of Tennessee; and many loving friends and other family members. Vista attended Brenau College and the University of Alabama and was a member of the Phi Mu Sorority. She worked for 3 years in Animal Husbandry at API on AG Hill for various professors while she supported Earl through engineering school. She was nicknamed early in life as "Tater" and "Tater Bug". Earl continued to call her these loving nicknames throughout their 70 years of friendship and marriage. Vista & Earl spent 10 years living in the Middle East where they were fortunate to be able to meet and enjoy time with many international friends. She was an avid volunteer at various local churches and hospital facilities. She was a member of Auburn United Methodist Church and loved the Joel McDavid Sunday school class. Vista was loved dearly and will be greatly missed. The family would like to express their sincere appreciation for the professionalism, love, and compassion shown to "Miss Vista" during her short time at Bethany House. Their support of the family in attendance was exceptional. A service for Vista will be held at 10 a.m. CST on July 25th at Town Creek Cemetery in Auburn. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation be made to Auburn United Methodist Church.
