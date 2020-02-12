October 6, 1947 - December 29, 2019 Born October 6, 1947 to John and Muriel Clarke. He is one of ten siblings. James has two daughters, Tammy (Clarke) Jeffs and Kimberly Clarke. His family grew to include six grandchildren and ten great grandchildren. He was a great painter and loved being a backyard mechanic. Jim would wave and smile at everyone that he would come in contact with. His motto was to help everyone that he could. The family is asking for community support during this tragic time. A memorial service will be held 10:00am, February 22, 2020, at First Baptist Church, 301 S 8th St, Opelika, Alabama 36801. Visitation will be before the service from 9:00am until 10:00am. All family, friends, neighbors and supporters are welcomed to attend. All condolences and contributions are welcomed. It is with deep sorrow, that James life was unlawfully taken. Manner of death is homicide. If anyone has any information regarding this case, please contact the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
