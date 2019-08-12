July 3, 1956 - August 8, 2019 Belinda Joy Clayton, aged 63, departed from us on August 8th, 2019. She was a beloved grandmother and mentor. She is survived by her siblings John (Carol) Raiford and Kathryn Raiford Pickwoad, her children: Heather (Chase) Clemons, Daniel Clayton, Sara (Scott) Oliver, and Colin Clayton, and four grandchildren: Elliott, Henry, Margot, and Nolan. She is preceded in death by her brother David Raiford, her husband Roy Clayton III, her parents John R. and Sylvia Raiford, and her father-in-law Roy Clayton Jr. She was an Alumna of Auburn University, a veteran of the United States Air Force, a beloved teacher, performer/director, tutor, and mother. As an involved and devoted member of St. Michael's Catholic Church, she was a person of unshakeable faith. Visitation services will be conducted at Jeffcoat Trant from 6pm to 8pm on Monday, August 12th, 2019. The funeral service will commence Tuesday, August 13th, starting at 10am at St. Michael's Catholic Church with graveside services to follow at Auburn Memorial Park with Jeffcoat - Trant Funeral Home and Crematory directing. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to her favorite charity, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital - stjude.org
