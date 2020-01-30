Nan McCulloh Cochran,93 of Valley passed away on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at East Alabama Medical Center- Lanier Nursing Home in Valley, Al. The Celebration of Life Service will be Saturday, February 1, at 2:00 PM EST at Pleasant Hill Missionary Baptist Church, Highway 87, Beulah (Valley) with Reverend James S. Hill, Senior Pastor. Burial will follow in the Church Cemetery. The body will lie in state one hour prior to the service. A visitation will be held on Friday, January 31 from 12:00 noon to 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Unity Mortuary in Valley is serving the McCulloh and Cochran Family with professional and courteous service.
