January 28, 1926 - July 6, 2020 Mrs. Ruth Eynon Hunsicker Cocks went to be with her Lord on Monday, July 6, 2020. She was 94. She was a registered nurse, talented painter of both oils and watercolor, seamstress for her family and others, student and teacher of God's Word, devoted wife of 62 years, and faithful mother of 4 children. Mrs. Cocks moved to Montgomery, Alabama in 1956 when her husband, Dr. George Rowland Cocks, was stationed at Maxwell Air Force base. A faithful member of Cornerstone Bible Church, she had an active ministry of teaching children, both her own and others, through the Jet Cadets and Child Evangelism Fellowship programs. Mrs. Cocks was also active in Women for Constitutional Government and the Bible Society. Dr. and Mrs. Cocks moved to Auburn, AL in 2003 and attended Farmville Baptist Church. She enjoyed teaching a Korean English as a Second Language class for women. She was also involved in the Gideon's International Auxiliary. Her life's endeavor was to know God and make Him known to others. She was faithful in pursuing that quest. Mrs. Cocks was preceded to Heaven in 2010 by her husband, Dr. George Rowland Cocks, She is survived by her beloved 4 children: daughter Delaine (Ed) Bagby, son G. Rowland (Cindy) Cocks, Jr., daughter Marjean (Dan) Blessing and son Daniel (Kathy) Cocks; grandchildren Steve (Kari) Bagby, Beth (Brandon) Gettert, David Bagby and Alli Bagby; Delaine (Jesse) Brannen, Jennifer (Justin) Yoder, George Rowland (Carol) Cocks, III and Michael Cocks; Ruth Blessing, Amelia (Carl) Ettinger, Emily Tyson Blessing, Margaret (John) Le, Elizabeth (Will) Flournoy and Daniel Blessing; Tyson (Sarah) Cocks and Aaron (Adrianna) Cocks and 20 great grandchildren. Funeral service will be held for the family at Farmville Baptist Church on Saturday, July 11 with burial to follow in Farmville Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Bible Broadcasting Network, Charlotte, NC 28241-7300 or Gideons International, 1710 Pepperell Parkway, Opelika, AL 36801-5549. Her family wishes to give thankful praise to God for her life's testimony and legacy - To God be the Glory.
