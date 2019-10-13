Margaret Ann Coker Stewart December 30, 1933 - October 11, 2019 Margaret Ann Coker Stewart, 85, of Opelika went to heaven to be with the Lord and her loved ones on Oct. 11, 2019 at EAMC after a lengthy illness. Mrs. Stewart born to John Carroll and Emma Lester Coker on Dec. 30, 1933 in the Eagle Creek community of Tallapoosa county, Alabama. She was married to Floyd Stewart, the love of her life, for 67 years. They moved to Auburn, then later to Opelika from Tallassee in the mid 1950s where she worked at the Opelika Sewing Room before becoming a long time employee and retiring from AmSouth Bank. Preceded in death by her parents; two brothers: Tarvie Lester and John Lester Coker; one sister, Wynema Smit;, and son-in-law, Donnie Ray Noles. She is survived by daughter, Marilyn (Donnie) Noles; 5 grandchildren: Ann (Gary) Wood, Amy (Woody) McTier, Damon (Leslee) Hanson Jr., Amanda Noles (Jamey) Baker, and Leigh Noles; 11 great-grandchildren: Abbey, Hannah, and Maggie Wood; Laney McTier, Asher and Aidan Hanson, Alexandra, Liam, and Amelia Aycock, Josh Mills and Colton Baker. Her family also includes multiple nieces and nephews. Visitation will be at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home on Monday, Oct. 14, 2019 from 1pm to 3pm with a service to follow in the chapel at 3pm which will be officiated by Lamar Strong. A brief graveside service will be at Garden Hills cemetery for friends and family.
