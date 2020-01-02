February 20, 1941 - December 24, 2019 Funeral service for Eddie James Coleman, 78, of Syracuse, NY, formerly of Opelika, AL, will be at 12:00 noon, Friday, January, 3, 2020, at Harris Funeral Home Chapel, Bishop Larry Johnson will officiate. Mr. Coleman, who passed away Tuesday, December 24, 2019 in Opelika, Alabama was born February 20, 1941 in Lee County, Alabama. Public viewing will be Thursday, January 2, 2020, from 1:00 p.m. 7:00 p.m. Survivors include: wife, Fasil Coleman of Bowie, MD; one brother, Shelton Coleman of Syracuse, NY; two sisters-in-law, Barbara Jean Coleman and Emma Lee Coleman both of Syracuse, NY; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Harris Funeral Home is directing. www.harrisfuneralhomeinc.com to view and sign registry.
Coleman, Eddie James "Tunky"
To plant a tree in memory of Eddie Coleman as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.