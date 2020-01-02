February 20, 1941 - December 24, 2019 Funeral service for Eddie James Coleman, 78, of Syracuse, NY, formerly of Opelika, AL, will be at 12:00 noon, Friday, January, 3, 2020, at Harris Funeral Home Chapel, Bishop Larry Johnson will officiate. Mr. Coleman, who passed away Tuesday, December 24, 2019 in Opelika, Alabama was born February 20, 1941 in Lee County, Alabama. Public viewing will be Thursday, January 2, 2020, from 1:00 p.m. 7:00 p.m. Survivors include: wife, Fasil Coleman of Bowie, MD; one brother, Shelton Coleman of Syracuse, NY; two sisters-in-law, Barbara Jean Coleman and Emma Lee Coleman both of Syracuse, NY; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Harris Funeral Home is directing. www.harrisfuneralhomeinc.com to view and sign registry.

To plant a tree in memory of Eddie Coleman as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries