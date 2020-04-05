February 15, 1961 - April 2, 2020 Donald Jay Coleman, Jr. (Donnie) of Beauregard, AL passed away on Thursday, April 2, 2020 after a long illness. He was born on February 15, 1961 in Altus, Oklahoma. He was 59 years old. He is the son of Donald Jay Coleman, Sr. and the late Barbara Ann Coleman (Waldrop). He is survived by his wife, Gina Carol Coleman (Hager), his sons William Matthew Coleman of Beauregard, Robert Jay Coleman of Opelika, and Jesse Bryant Coleman of Opelika. His grandchildren are Tyler Coleman and Taylor Coleman. Other family members include his sister Debbie Coleman Stevens (Tim) of Phenix City, nephews Brent Folds (Jennifer) of Newcastle, Oklahoma, Spencer Folds of Norman, Oklahoma, Barrett Folds (Katie) of West Point, Georgia and Tuvia Hager of Purcellville, Virginia. Great nephews Brayden and Jensen Folds and his great niece Madilyn Folds. Donnie was a 1979 graduate of Scott Academy. He owned and operated GSC Construction Services since 2001. He loved working at his farm and taking care of his cattle. His biggest source of pride was his sons. There will be a celebration of life later in the year to remember him and reminisce with old friends. Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home and Crematory. www.jeffcoattrant.com
