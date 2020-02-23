Kem (The King) Coleman, as he was known by his 1974-1977 Ole Miss teammates, passed away January 15, 2020 at 9:43 am at Saad Hospice Care in Mobile, AL due to multiple health complications. Born in Lanett, AL and named for "The World's Greatest Athlete" Jim Thorpe, Kem Thorpe Coleman was a tremendous athletic talent starting from an early age. His parents Ben and Anita Coleman currently live in Auburn, AL. Kem has two sisters-Benita Coleman and Kelly Coleman; one brother-Bret Coleman. He is survived by his former wife-Serena Lusk Coleman; three children-Kem Thorpe Coleman, Jr., Kacy Lea Coleman, and Sarah Kate Coleman. Kem's personality was as dynamic as his athletic abilities. Being an extrovert and conversationalist by nature made him a larger-than-life character. His charm and charisma were infectious, and people found themselves naturally drawn to him. Whether by design or inadvertently, he always commanded a room. He loved great food, dancing, singing, laughing and any of the inherently good things in life. After his NFL career, he fell in love with golf and played it as often as he could. He eventually answered the call to the ministry, where he sought to help others be their best selves. Kem's faith, personality and authenticity impacted lives from the time he played sports as a boy in Lanett, AL until his final days. He lived a truly unique, special, and large life. He loved Jesus, he loved his family, and he loved helping people. He made the world around him a better place. Even beyond death Kems legacy is able to live on through helping others. Kem's brain was selflessly donated to Boston University for the Center for Encephalopathy. His generous donation will allow countless people to benefit a greater quality of life through a one-year examination and study of his brain. This incredible act has the potential to reach thousands of people worldwide. Kem's family humbly request that if you feel led to help in any facet simply make a donation to the Center for Encephalopathy so that this research may continue to be funded. Concussion Legacy Foundation Traumatic Brain Injury: https://concussionfoundation.org/ In closing; never forget how precious you truly are, the value that we hold from the Creator, and the loved ones around you. Love them intensely, be thankful for them, and let them know all of these things... because there will come a time, when you cant. As his family we are thankful for him and for all of you. " Always remember, you treat other people based on how you feel about yourself."- Kem Coleman
