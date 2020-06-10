April 4, 1927 - June 6, 2020 Oscar Nell Moon Coley of Notasulga passed away peacefully on June 6, 2020, at Bethany House in Auburn. She was born April 4, 1927, to Oscar and Zeta Moon. Oscar Nell married Kenneth Mitchell Coley, and although she worked several years for the Southern Bell phone company, she and Kenneth will be long-remembered for Coley's Korner, the grocery store they owned and operated in Tuskegee where they served the community beginning in 1963 until her retirement in 2006. Oscar Nell was preceded in death by her parents and siblings, her husband, her infant son Kenneth Steven Coley, and her son Randolph Mitchell Coley. She is survived by her loving daughter Laurie Michele Coley; her daughter-in-law Carla Schladen Coley; her granddaughter Leslie Coley Wurtz and her husband Robert; her grandson Stephen Mitchell Coley and his wife Elaine; and her four great-grandsons: Joshua Scott Wurtz, Jacob Mitchell Wurtz, Miles Mitchell Coley, and Cameron Alexander Coley. Due to COVID-19, a private graveside service will be held Saturday, June 13, for immediate family with a celebration of life to be held at a later date for all who knew and loved Oscar Nell. Oscar Nell was a member of Notasulga United Methodist Church where she served as a children's Sunday School teacher, historian and trustee over the years. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in her memory to Notasulga United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 99, Notasulga, Alabama 36866.
