Mr. Semer "Simmie" Collier, 70, a resident of Auburn, AL passed away Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at the East Alabama Medical Center. A private graveside service was held Saturday, March 28, 2020 at Nazareth Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery. Rev. Charlie B. Bryant, Jr. officiated. Mr. Collier was a 1967 graduate of Sanford High School. He is survived by: one son, Keto Collier of Detroit, MI; one brother, Walter (Maxine) Collier of Auburn, AL; two sisters, Grace Collier and Judy (Billy) Edwards both of Opelika, AL; two aunts, Geraldine (Zack) Reese and Mary Williams both of Opelika, AL; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

