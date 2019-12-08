August 9, 1926 - December 6, 2019 Mable Holstun Collins, age 93, of Opelika, Alabama passed away on Friday, December 6, 2019. Mable was born August 9, 1926 to John and Florence Holstun. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Charles B Collins. Mable is survived by nieces; Pam Tillman, Bettye Williams (Bob), Nancy VanCleave, Sara Moore (Glendon), Judith May (Jeff), and Julia Miller (Richard) and nephews; Walter S. Collins (Karel) and Jimmy Poole (Susan). A graveside service will be held Monday, December 9, 2019 at 1 p.m. in Garden Hills Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to your favorite charity. Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home directing.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.