June 5, 1968 - April 14, 2020 Graveside service for Michael Anthony Combs, 51, of Auburn, AL, will be at 1:00 p.m., Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at Mt. Sinai Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery, 2143 Lee Road 72, Auburn, AL, Reverend Ronald Lampkin will officiate. There will be no public viewing for Mr. Combs. Mr. Combs, who passed away Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at his home in Auburn, AL, was born June 5, 1968 in Macon County, Alabama. Survivors include: mother, Annie Combs of Auburn, AL; father, Tommy Devoise of Auburn, AL; one sister, Geraldine Combs of Auburn, AL; two brothers, Robert Combs of Auburn, AL and Richard (Gwendolyn) Combs of Killen, TX; one aunts, Barbara Terrell of Opelika, AL; one uncles, James Kyles of Auburn, AL, god-mother, Minnie Lockhart of Auburn, AL; a host of other relatives and friends. In an order and following the ADPH recommendations concerning (COVID-19) effective March 28, 2020 to keep the community safe, the funeral service will be for the family only. Based on recommendations from the ADPH, all participants must maintain a consistent six-foot distance between all parties during the service. We understand this is a difficult time, but the situation is serious, and your well-being is our utmost concern at Harris Funeral Home. Please use our website to leave a message to share your favorite memories and offer words of sympathy and comfort. Harris Funeral Home is directing. www.harrisfuneralhomeinc.com to view and sign registry.
