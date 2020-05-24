July 7, 1946 - May 22, 2020 Katherine (Kitt) Farr Conner, a near life-long resident of Auburn, Alabama, was born to the late John H. Farr, II and Katherine "Katie" L. Farr in Lee County, Alabama, on July 7, 1946. She passed away on Friday, May 22, 2020 due to complications resulting from an earlier stroke. Kitt is preceded in death by her mother and father, as well as by her daughter, Helen Conner Arnold. She is survived by her two sons, James (Jay) A. Conner, Jr. (Crysten), Lee Michael Conner (Tracy); seven grandchildren, Nealy Conner, Madeline Conner, Lee Conner, Jr., Conner "Bo" Arnold, Travis Arnold, Jackson Arnold, Chandler Martin; her four siblings, John Farr (Totsie), Angie Denning, Jean Atkinson (Ken), Herb Farr (Sandy), and many nieces and nephews. Kitt was a trained architect, having graduated from Auburn University as an adult student, while balancing school and mothering three children. She was a uniquely talented artist and she loved creating character costumes for the City of Auburn annual Christmas Parade. Kitt was a PTA President, a Chamber of Commerce Board President, an avid supporter and Board Member of the Auburn Heritage Association, a former member of the Auburn Historic Preservation Commission and volunteer at the AUMC Food Pantry. She could create most anything and had the greenest of thumbs. Due to current health concerns, a private graveside service has been planned. A later celebration of Kitt Conner's life, for the benefit of her friends and family, will be scheduled on a date to be determined in July.
