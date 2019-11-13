April 13, 1968 - November 8, 2019 Funeral service for Katrina Conway, 51, of Opelika, AL, will be at 12:00 noon, Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, at St. Paul A.M.E. Church, 713 Powledge Avenue, Opelika, AL 36801 with interment in Evergreen Cemetery, Reverend Willie J. Lyles will officiate. Mrs. Conway, who passed away Friday, November 8, 2019 at East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika, AL, was born April 13, 1968 in Middletown, CT. Public viewing for Mrs. Conway will be Wednesday, November 13, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. 7:00 p.m. Mrs. Conway will lie in repose at the church one hour prior to the service. Survivors include: husband, Kenneth D. Conway of Opelika, AL; two daughters, Montina Alvis and Alisha (Tyrone) Smiley both of Opelika, AL; three step-daughters, Sheena Conway of Opelika, AL, Brittney (Courtney) Clark of Smith Station, AL and Kaylen Conway of Opelika, AL of Opelika, AL; one brother, Victor (Hattie) Alvis of Opelika, AL; father and stepmother, Depriest (Stella) Alvis of Beulah, AL; a host of step sisters and brothers; five grandchildren, Dontarius Alvis, Keymonie Fields, Troy Mason Butler, Charles Hall, III and Ava Clark; three nieces, Kenya (Kenneth) Hall, Ashley Alvis and Meagan Alvis all of Opelika, AL; great niece and nephews, Kyden Cook, Jeremih Alvis and Konnor Hall; five aunts, Dorothy Burton, Johnnie Gibson, Lauretta Ross, Doris Strickland all of Opelika, AL and Daisy Alvis of Cusseta, AL; two uncles, James (Janyce) Strickland of Dublin, GA and Reggie (Priscilla) Strickland of Auburn, AL; mother-in-law, Dorothy Conway of Auburn, AL; father-in-law, Ozell (Betty) Conway of Opelika, AL; two sisters-in-law, Cassandra Conway of Rowlett, TX and Barbara (Spencer) Bell of Opelika, AL; god-mother, Shirli J. Lyles of Opelika, AL; six special daughters, Vanise Burton, Brittney Harris, Ecameron Dowdell, Artina Thomas, Tamara Hughley all of Opelika, AL and Catina Johnson of Daphne, AL; six special cousins, Georgetta Gibson, Taqwana (Jerontavious) Flournoy both of Opelika, AL, Alma (Tyrone) Ingram of Cusseta, AL, Tracey Dildy, Melissa Lockett both of Atlanta, GA and Edna (Eddie) Dowdell of Opelika, AL; special friends, Wanda McCants, Joann Booth, Valerie Cannon, Karen Keith and the Scruggs Family; a host of other relatives and friends.
Weather Alert
Weather Alert
...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...SUB-FREEZING TEMPERATURES BETWEEN 16 AND 25 DEGREES. * WHERE...ALL OF CENTRAL ALABAMA. * WHEN...UNTIL 10 AM CST WEDNESDAY. * IMPACTS...FREEZE CONDITIONS WILL KILL CROPS, OTHER SENSITIVE VEGETATION AND POSSIBLY DAMAGE UNPROTECTED OUTDOOR PLUMBING. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TAKE STEPS NOW TO PROTECT TENDER PLANTS FROM THE COLD. TO PREVENT FREEZING AND POSSIBLE BURSTING OF OUTDOOR WATER PIPES THEY SHOULD BE WRAPPED, DRAINED, OR ALLOWED TO DRIP SLOWLY. THOSE THAT HAVE IN-GROUND SPRINKLER SYSTEMS SHOULD DRAIN THEM AND COVER ABOVE- GROUND PIPES TO PROTECT THEM FROM FREEZING. &&
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.