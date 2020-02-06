January 21, 1928 - February 4, 2020 Betty J. Cook of Auburn was born in Selma, Alabama to the late Luther and Odie Daughtry Jordan on January 21, 1928 and passed away at Bethany House on February 4, 2020. She was 92 years old. She was a devoted Baptist and homemaker. She was preceded in death by her husband, Marshall Cook; son, Luther Esque Cook; sister, Voncile Strickland; brothers, Escol Jordan and Emory Jordan. She is survived by her daughter, Betty C. Cooper (Dean); grandchildren, Antiown "Skeeter" Cook (Jessica), Anthony Cook (Windy), Justin Goodson (Amanda), and Dexter Goodson; sisters, Marie Ingram and Thera "Boots" McBride; 13 great grandchildren, and 1 great-great grandchild. Visitation will be held in the Parlor at Frederick-Dean Funeral Home Saturday, February 8, 2020 from 12:30 p.m. until 1:50 p.m. Funeral service will be held Saturday, February 8, 2020 in the Chapel at Frederick-Dean Funeral Home at 2:00 p.m. with Reverend Roger Adcock officiating. Interment will follow at Auburn Memorial Park.
Cook, Betty J.
