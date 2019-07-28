1927 - 2019 Opal Hamby Cook, 92, passed away peacefully on July 22, 2019 at Avanti Memory Care Center in Cypress Texas. The youngest daughter of Alfred Charley and Sallie Kate McKinnon Hamby she was born June 6, 1927 in Dadeville Alabama. Opal married John Ben Cook on August 14, 1946 in Camp Hill Alabama. They were married for almost 50 years until Ben's death in April of 1996, and had six children. Opal was a loving wife and mother who supported her husband and children in everything they endeavored. She was also a faithful Christian who enjoyed reading her Bible as well as other religious and inspirational material. She loved listening to gospel music as well. She was a member of several Baptist churches in her lifetime including First Baptist Church of Albertville in Albertville, Alabama and Parkway Baptist Church in Auburn, Alabama. Before she became a faithful wife and mother, Opal did her part during World War II by driving a school bus in Dadeville, Alabama. Opal was preceded in death by her parents as well as her brothers James Arnold (Bud) and Ray Alford Hamby; sisters Sarah Lorine Guthrie and Adell Hamby; husband John Ben Cook Sr.; and sons John Ben Cook Jr. and Horis Ray Cook. She was survived by her brother Calvin Coolidge (CC) Hamby of Lafayette Alabama; son and daughter-in-law Joe and Becky Cook of Cypress Texas; daughter-in-law Rosemary Hackney Cook Davis of Opelika, Alabama; daughters and sons-in-law Becky and Dannie Moore of Guymon Oklahoma, Sallie Kaye and Michael Gibbs of Herndon Virginia, and Faye and Steve Oxfurth of Avondale Arizona; grandchildren Ben Cook of Austin Texas, John Cook of Colorado, Carrie and Chris Blume of Cypress Texas, Wes Cook of New Orleans Louisiana, Ashley Moore of Bayreuth Germany, Danielle and Cody Hansen of Oklahoma City Oklahoma, Mallorie and Stefan Mueller of Guymon Oklahoma, Steven Oxfurth of Hilliard Florida, Walter Oxfurth of Avondale Arizona, and Robert Oxfurth of Hilliard Florida; and great-grandchildren Sarah and Kate Cook, Abigail Cook, Claudia and Cameron Blume, Clayton and Audie Mueller, and Joseph and Walt Oxfurth; along with many loving friends and family including her niece Sarah Ann Guthrie of Alexander City Alabama who was more like a sister than a niece to her. The viewing will be Monday July 29, 2019 at Langley Funeral Home in Camp Hill, Alabama from 5:00pm to 8:00pm. The funeral service will be held on Tuesday July 30, 2019 at 11:00am at Parkway Baptist Church in Auburn, Alabama with the internment after the service at 2:00 pm at Camp Hill Cemetery in Camp Hill, Alabama. All are welcome to come pay your last respects to Opal at any, and all of the above functions.
