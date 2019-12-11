August 18, 1937 - December 7, 2019 Wayne O'Neal Cooksey (Coach Cooksey) went to be with our Lord and Savior on December 7, 2019 after an extended illness. Mr. Cooksey was born to Carrol Mae Story and Woodfin Brewer Cooksey in 1937 in Fairfax, Alabama. He was preceded in death by his parents, his siblings: Janette Hilton, Janelle Reinitz and Roger Cooksey; and his great grandson Kamren Cole. He is survived by his wife of 63 years Loma Janney Cooksey; daughters: Donna (David) Wallis, Robbin Birmingham and Kelsi Cooksey Birmingham; granddaughters: Erin Birmingham and Mallory Wallis; great grandsons: Dominique (Bubba) Key, Jr., Skyler Key and Kashton Dickson. Mr. and Mrs. Cooksey mentored several Auburn University students who quickly became like family including Brian and Kim Owen and their children Sally Grace and Mack. Also mentored were Steven and Caanan Tully and their children Jack, Samuel and Nathan. Mr. Cooksey served in the United States Air Force retiring in 1976. In 1980 he began teaching and coaching at Auburn Junior High, Chambers County High, Lafayette High, Valley High and finally at Opelika High. He progressed to a position as Assistant Principal at Opelika High. Finally, he worked at the Central Administrative Office for the City of Opelika schools where he retired. Visitation will begin at 1:00pm, Thursday, December 12th followed by a memorial service at 2:00pm, at First Baptist Church of Opelika with Dr. Mike King officiating. Mr. Cooksey will be missed by family, friends and many former students. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to one of the following: The Knee High Foundation, Attn: Anthony Bryant, 1503 Harper Street, Opelika, AL 36801; Tallapoosa County Girls Ranch, 174 Samford Drive, Camp Hill, AL 36850; Opelika First Baptist Church, 301 S 8th Street, Opelika, AL 36801. Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home and Crematory directing.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.