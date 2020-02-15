March 23, 1941 - February 13, 2020 Mr. Thomas H. Cooksey, Sr. passed away Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020 at EAMC, surrounded by his family, after a brief illness. Mr. Cooksey was born March 23, 1941, in Jackson's Gap, Alabama. After graduating high school, he married his high school sweetheart, Bettye, on March 6, 1960 and spent 60 wonderful years together. Mr. Cooksey served in the US Army and the Army National Guard. He received a BS in Agriculture and a Master's Degree in Economics from Auburn University. Mr. Tom, as he was affectionately known, spent his early professional years teaching Economics and began his Real Estate Development career in 1979. He and Bettye formed Apartment Services & Mgt. in 1986 and throughout the years developed and managed apartment communities throughout the State of Alabama. He considered his family, and many friends made throughout the years as his greatest accomplishments. He was proceeded in death by his parents, Mr. John C. and Virginia Cooksey, a brother Terry Cooksey and a sister Janis Canham and an infant sister. He is survived by the love of his life, Bettye, his children, Celeste (Van) Stewart, Connie Cooksey, and Tom (Kelly) Cooksey, all of Auburn, his grandchildren Elisabeth Kirwin, Ft. Worth, Texas, Emmie Cooksey, Starkville, Mississippi, Heath Stewart & family, Waverly, Al., Heather Grider & family, Dothan, Alabama, and 7 Great-Grandchildren, Trip, Cooper, Savannah, Jack, Saylor, Will and Shelby, whom "Popie" adored. He is also survived by a brother, Harry (Linda) Cooksey, Decatur, Ga, a sister, Debbie Cooksey, Jackson's Gap, Al, brother-in-law, Jimmy McIntosh, Dadeville, Al and sister-in-law Peggy (Bill) McElveen, Auburn, Alabama, along with a host of cousins, nieces, nephews and life-long friends. A memorial is scheduled for Sunday, February 16th, at 3:00pm, with visitation beginning prior to the service at 2:00pm, Jeffcoat-Trant Chapel, Opelika, Alabama. A private grave-side service will be held prior to the memorial service. The family would like to give special thanks to Dr. Charles Veale, Dr. John Mitchell, David Pate, Dr. David Crowe, and the entire 8th Floor, ICU, and 4th Floor nursing staff for the love and care shown to him and our family. Memorial Donations may be made to EAMC Foundation, 407 West Thomason Circle, Opelika, Al 36801, the American Heart Association, or your favorite charity.
