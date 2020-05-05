September 25, 1947 - May 2, 2020 John Norman Cope, age 72, passed away on Saturday, May 2, 2020. His humble, consistent devotion to his Savior, Jesus Christ, and the love of his family supported and surrounded him as he transitioned from his earthly life to his eternal home in heaven. John was born on September 25, 1947, to John Thomas Cope, Jr. and Norma Watkins Cope. He married the love of his life, Charlotte Cutts Cope on December 6, 1980. John was proud to be an Auburn native, was a 1969 graduate of Auburn University, and was a passionate supporter of Auburn athletics. John was an Army veteran and after 40+ years in the computer industry, he joined WEICHERT, REALTORS- Porter Properties as a realtor in 2008. He was adored by those he worked with and was known more as a friend than coworker. John was a dedicated servant of Jesus Christ as he selflessly served through his church, Church of the Highlands. He was on the mens usher team, participated in international mission trips, served proudly through disaster relief efforts, mentored hundreds of youth through various youth groups, camps, and around the dinner table at his home. He was also a faithful member of his Promise Keepers men's Bible study for over 27 years. John was a beautiful reflection of the humility and love of Christ as he never sought the spot light but always found a way to leave a lasting impression on all those he encountered. John was blessed with a precious family that adored him greatly. He is survived by his beloved wife of 40 years, Charlotte Cope; his daughters, Lacey Cope and Shannon Lewis; his son, Ben Sutton; his grandchildren whom he was known as "Pop", Auburn Sutton LaRue (Pete), John Samuel Lewis, Taylin Ann Sutton, Bryer Cienna Sutton, Lola Rose Sutton; his great granddaughter Evly LaRue; and his brothers Ernie Cope (Dorothy) and Curt Cope (Pepe). Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home and Crematory. www.jeffcoattrant.com
