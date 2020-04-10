November 4, 1941 - April 3, 2020 On the 3rd day of April, 2020, Judy Pollard Copeland went to be with her Lord and Savior after a courageous battle with illness. Born in 1941 to Claude and Gladyce Pollard, Judy grew up in Phenix City, Alabama. She graduated in 1959 from Central High School after being involved in typical organizations and clubs. Her family moved to Auburn, Alabama where she worked at Extension Service at Auburn University. She met and married Auburn policeman Vandy Copeland, with whom she recently celebrated their 58th wedding anniversary. Judy and Vandy lived their entire married life out on a farm in Auburn where together they raised their family, all kinds of farm animals, and they always had an impressive vegetable garden. Judy was very talented in preserving, canning and freezing their home grown fruits and vegetables. One of her favorite pastimes was watching and caring for the wild birds in her yard. She was an excellent and loving, devoted mother to her three children and at one time was a kindergarten teacher's aide at Wrights Mill Road Elementary School. For most of the 1980's she worked as Executive Secretary of the Alabama Nurseryman's Association. Judy was a faithful member of Parkway Baptist Church since 1986. She gladly served as church financial secretary for a short time and also as contact and coordinator for the Parkway Prayer Chain for many years. She was a devoted member of the Hope Sunday School Class, loved to sing in the church choir, and was also a faithful nursery worker on Sunday mornings, holding those "bed babies" so young mamas could attend church services. One of her greatest pleasures in life was loving on and caring for her two grandchildren who knew her as "Gammie." Judy's greatest calling, however, was her unending devotion to and being an advocate for a better life for her son, whom she loved and fiercely protected until his death and beyond. Judy was preceded in death by her parents, Claude and Gladyce Pollard, her sister, Sue Harrold, and her only son, Donovan Clay Copeland, who has been waiting on her in Heaven since 2001. Judy is survived by her husband of 58 years, Vandy Copeland, two daughters, Melissa Copeland and Maury (Kevin) Rusk, and two grandchildren, Haleigh Rusk and Hunter Rusk, a brother in law, Bob Harrold, two nephews, Jeffrey Harrold and Randy Harrold, four great nieces, one great nephew, and one brand new great, great niece. She is also survived by five devoted little four legged babies, Macie, Lovey, Tikka, Ellie and Flynn. At the same moment God closed the door on Judy's earthly life, He immediately opened the door in Heaven for her to enter in, for God is with His chosen people in life and earthly death, into eternal Light and Life. With our hope in Jesus, we know we will see our mama again.
