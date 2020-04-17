January 5, 1960 - April 13, 2020 Graveside service for Douglas Core, 60, of Valley, AL, will be at 2:00 p.m. (EST), Saturday, April 18, 2020, at Concord Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery, 11727 US Highway 280 East, Salem, AL 36874, Reverend Marshall Morgan will officiate. Mr. Core, who passed away Monday, April 13, 2020 at the East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika, AL, was born January 5, 1960 in Chambers County, Alabama. Survivors include: two daughters, Tequila Santel Core of Columbus, GA and Tiffany Doulika Core of Lanett, AL; three grandchildren, Inari Symone Glaze, Jayla Alliyah Glaze and Kyllie Amelia Glaze all of Lanett, AL; mother, Lola Mae Core of Lanett, AL; two brothers, James Willie (Dorothy) Core, Jr. of Valley, AL and Dominick (Cassandra) Core of Beulah, AL; five sisters, Gloria Core of Columbus, GA, Valeria (David) Swints of Lafayette, AL, Sawanda LaGail Core of Lanett, AL, Sandra (Min. Delvin) Thompson of Phenix City, AL and Lasharra (John) Trammell of Cusseta, AL; four aunts, Mae Lois Core of Valley, AL, Mary Emma Peterson, Doris (Bennie) Dowdell of Opelika, AL and Racine Madden of Pontiac, MI; six uncles, Ellis (Evella) Core of Cleveland, OH, Willie Ralph (Bobbie Jean) Core, Johnny Lewis (Beverly) Core both of Opelika, AL, Aaron (Amanda) Core of Opelika, AL, Lee James (Wanda) Core of Columbus, GA, Claude (Delene) Madden, Jr. of Valley, AL and Steve (Mary) Madden of Beulah, AL; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. In an order and following the ADPH recommendations concerning (COVID-19) effective March 28, 2020 to keep the community safe, the funeral service will be for the family only. Based on recommendations from the ADPH, all participants must maintain a consistent six-foot distance between all parties during the service. We understand this is a difficult time, but the situation is serious, and your well-being is our utmost concern at Harris Funeral Home. Please use our website to leave a message to share your favorite memories and offer words of sympathy and comfort. Harris Funeral Home is directing. www.harrisfuneralhomeinc.com to view and sign registry.
