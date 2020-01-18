December 17, 1961 - January 16, 2020 Angela Faye Covarrubias of Auburn was born to the late Eugene and Annie Ruth Welch Lauderdale on December 17, 1961 and passed away on January 16, 2020. She was 58 years old. She is survived by her sisters, Marie Van Wettering and Julia Foster (Clint); nieces, Kelly Ison and Amanda Ison; nephew, Kenneth Ison (Loren); cousins, Sharon Freeman (Billy), and Wendell Walters; great nieces, Katlyne, and Resemae; great nephews, T.J., Michael, JR, and Prince. Visitation will be held Sunday, January 19, 2020 in the Parlor at Frederick-Dean Funeral Home from 1:00 p.m. until 2:45 p.m. Graveside service will be held at Garden Hills Cemetery Sunday, January 19, 2020 at 3:00 p.m.
Covarrubias, Angela Faye
