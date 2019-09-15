December 15, 1941 - August 30, 2019 Mr. William (Bill) Thomas Cox born December 15, 1941 passed away Friday, August 30, 2019. There will be a celebration of his life September 28th from 12:00pm until 4:00pm CST at Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church.
