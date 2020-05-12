June 28, 1939 - May 10, 2020 Carolyn Wynell (Hale) Cranford, age 80, was entered into Heaven this morning to be with the Lord. Carolyn was born in Newman,GA (Coweta County) and raised in Opelika, AL (Lee County). She is survived by her husband Vester Richard Cranford, Sr., who she was lovingly married to for 43 years and spent 46 years together in all. Also survived by Children; Daughters- (Karen Lynnette Powers and Lorinda Woods Wade) Son (Aaron Lamont Hamilton). Step-children (Karen Denise Love) and (Vester Richard Cranford,Jr. deceased). Also survived by her Brothers- (Dennis Z. Hale and Waymon E. Hale) and Sisters (Myrna Hale Gaither) and (Nadine Hale Cooper). She was blessed with many grandchildren and great grandchildren and loved many of generations unconditionally. Carolyn has been a member of Valley Springs Baptist Church since 2002 where Vester still is a member. Carolyn was one of the most talented women when it came to hobbies at home from (painting, making porcelain dolls, drawing, sewing and especially cooking). Anything she put her mind to she perfected before finishing. She never gave up on anything in life. Carolyn will be greatly missed and remembered. Cullman Funeral Home (256) 734-3144; 461 US Highway 278, Cullman, AL 35055
