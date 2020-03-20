November 18, 1956 - March 15, 2020 David Jerome (Boone) Crawford a resident of Auburn, AL, 63, who passed away Sunday, March 15, 2020 at his home in Auburn, Alabama, was born November 18, 1956, in Lee County, AL to the late Ellen Crawford and Lonnie V. Lockhart. David, affectionately known as "Boone", was a graduate of Auburn High School and later enlisted in the US Army in 1975. He was a proud father and loved spending time with his children. Boone was an avid Auburn University football fan and if you knew him, you would always hear him say "don't spook me". He leaves to cherish his memory: four children, Juanita (Izell) Dowdell, Isacinta (James Thomas) Moore, Luqman (Tierra) Moore and Elisha Moore all of Auburn, AL; grandchildren, Adarius Yancey, Jadarian Yancey, Jadarius Brunson, Luqman Moore, Jr., Kingston Moore, Kaizen Jackson, Laela Smith, and Kali Moore all of Auburn, AL; one great-grandson, Khalil Toy of Centreville, MS; five sisters, Pamela (Calvin) Washington, Lenora Crawford, Lydia "Ann" Carlisle all of Auburn, AL, Chinetta Hill of Columbus, GA, Kathy Lockhart of Phenix City, AL and Zanese Lockhart of West Point, GA; three brothers, Edward Dowdell of Loachapoka, AL, Ricky (Victoria) Crawford of St. Paul, NC and Gary Crawford, of Patterson, NJ; three aunts, Estella Dunn of Auburn, AL, Brunette Adams of Opelika, AL and Gertrude Payne of Killeen, TX; one uncle, John (Sheree) Lockhart of Auburn, AL; stepmother, Dora Lockhart of Auburn, AL; devoted cousin, Carolyn Wright of Atlanta, GA; special nephew, Eric (Paris) Oliver of Auburn, AL; a host of other relatives and friends. Harris Funeral Home is directing. www.harrisfuneralhomeince.com to sign the guest registry.
+1
+1
Most Popular
-
COVID-19 latest: Chambers County patient self-quarantining at home; 10 cases confirmed in Lee County, 78 in state; ADOC employee tests positive
-
Lee County begins drive-thru testing; social-distancing highly encouraged
-
Lee County confirmed cases rise, Auburn University to pay employees, restaurants close dining rooms
-
Coronavirus update: 'Shutdown' urged, hoarding discouraged, and more COVID-19 steps that will affect you this week
-
No prom flower sales? No problem, says florist
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.