Funeral service for Ms. Juanita Crawford, 61, of Auburn, AL will be held at 1:00 pm Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at Peterson and Williams Funeral Home Chapel with interment in Mt. Ester Church Cemetery. Rev. Dr. Stephen Faulk will officiate. Ms. Crawford passed away Wednesday, January 1, 2020 at the East Alabama Medical Center. She was a member of Auburn AME Zion Church where she served in numerous ministries. She was a graduate of Auburn High School and Troy University. Prior to retiring, she was employed as a system analyst for the USDA Forest Service. She is survived by: one son, NaJuan Lamb Crawford of Auburn, AL; seven sisters, Laverne (James) Talley, Lachandra (Tim) Lockhart, Lucille Berry, Odessa Berry, Belinda (Bobby) Jackson and Willie Mae Berry all of Auburn, AL and Christine (Pastor Jessie) Bradshaw of Opelika, AL; one sister-in-law, Sandra Crawford of Opelika, AL; nine brothers, Tyrone Crawford, Anthony Crawford, Ivy (Winnifred) Webb, Darrell Berry, Daryl Berry, John (Frenda) Berry, Roy Lee Berry all of Auburn, AL, Wyman (Zola) Berry of Opelika, AL and Gregory Reed of Waterbury, CT, several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
