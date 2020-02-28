October 20, 1924 - February 22, 2020 Mrs. Helen Crawford, 95, of Atlanta, GA (formerly of Camp Hill) died Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Sadie G. Mays Health & Rehab. Center, Atlanta, GA. Funeral services will be held at Vines Funeral Home Chapel, LaFayette on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. (CST) with Rev. G. H. Pulliam officiating. Interment will be in the Pleasant Valley Baptist Church cemetery, Camp Hill. The remains will lie in state at the chapel from 11:00 am (CST) until the funeral hour. Public viewing will be at Vines Funeral Home, Friday, February 28, 2020 from 12:00 pm (CST) to 6:00 pm (CST). Mrs. Crawford is survived by one daughter; Gearline Moon, Guthrie, OK, two sons: Samuel J. Moon and John (Patricia) M. Moon both of Atlanta, GA; seven grandchildren and several great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. To share your online condolences, please visit our website at: www.vinesfuneralhome.com Vines Funeral Home, Inc., LaFayette, AL is handling the arrangements.

To plant a tree in memory of Helen Crawford as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries