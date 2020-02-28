October 20, 1924 - February 22, 2020 Mrs. Helen Crawford, 95, of Atlanta, GA (formerly of Camp Hill) died Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Sadie G. Mays Health & Rehab. Center, Atlanta, GA. Funeral services will be held at Vines Funeral Home Chapel, LaFayette on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. (CST) with Rev. G. H. Pulliam officiating. Interment will be in the Pleasant Valley Baptist Church cemetery, Camp Hill. The remains will lie in state at the chapel from 11:00 am (CST) until the funeral hour. Public viewing will be at Vines Funeral Home, Friday, February 28, 2020 from 12:00 pm (CST) to 6:00 pm (CST). Mrs. Crawford is survived by one daughter; Gearline Moon, Guthrie, OK, two sons: Samuel J. Moon and John (Patricia) M. Moon both of Atlanta, GA; seven grandchildren and several great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. To share your online condolences, please visit our website at: www.vinesfuneralhome.com Vines Funeral Home, Inc., LaFayette, AL is handling the arrangements.
Enter for your chance to win a Valentine's Day prize package from our sponsors!
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.