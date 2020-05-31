June 25, 1926 - May 26, 2020 Rosa Baker Creamer passed peacefully at her home in Little Texas. She went to be with Jesus on May 26, 2020. She had numerous health conditions, but endured each with strength and hope. Today she suffers no more as she walks with her Lord. She was humble, witty, kind, and loved her church family at Union Christian Church. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to Union Christian Church or Little Texas Cemetery.

