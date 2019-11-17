April 16, 1930 - November 13, 2019 Funeral service for Charity Crittenden, 89, of Opelika, AL, will be at 1:00 p.m., Monday, November 18, 2019, at Harris Funeral Home Chapel with interment in Evergreen Cemetery, Reverend Robert Cadenhead will officiate. Ms. Crittenden, who passed away Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at the Bethany House in Auburn, AL, was born April 16, 1930 in Macon County, Alabama. Public viewing will be Sunday, November 17, 2019, from 1:00 p.m. 7:00 p.m. Survivors include: six children, Ronnie (Joann) Crittenden, Johnny Rowell, Debbie (Larry) Robinson, Michael Crittenden, Florence Jones and Nancy Johnson all of Opelika, AL; a brother, Joe (Alvera) Crittenden of Apopka, FL; daughter-in-law, Florence Lawson Crittenden of Opelika, AL; seventeen grandchildren; fourteen great-grandchildren; a host nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
