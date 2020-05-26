November 19, 1942 - May 22, 2020 Public viewing for John Crump, 77, of Opelika, AL, will be Tuesday, May 26, 2020, from 4:00 p.m. 6:00 p.m. at Harris Funeral Home. Mr. Crump, who passed away Friday, May 22, 2020 at his home in Opelika, AL, was born November 19, 1942 in Macon County, Alabama. He leaves to cherish his memory: his devoted wife of 43 years, Katherine Grigsby Crump of Opelika, AL; two sons, Nathaniel (Lubertha) Crump of Conyers, GA and Mickey (Janet) Grigsby of Spring Valley, NY; two daughters, Geneva Berry and Angelina (Craig) Anderson both of Spring Valley, NY; eight grandchildren, Terrance Campbell, Andre Askew, Andrea Askew, Nathaniel T. Crump, Tyler Grigsby, Johnathan Berry, Elijah Grigsby and Talia Coston; nine great-grandchildren; three sisters, Vera Congress of Demopolis, AL, Alice Green and Carolyn (Robert) Simmons both of Nyack, NY; two aunts, Mary Harvey and Nellie Crump both of Auburn, AL; mother-in-law, Ida Grigsby of Nyack, NY; four sisters-in-law, Patricia (Wayne) Stansbury, Barbara Grigsby, Ann (Ricky) Freeman all of Nyack, NY and Lendy Holland of Auburn, AL; a brother-in-law, Horace Brooks of Auburn, AL; special friends, Virginia (Charlie B.) Dowdell and Michael Whatley all of Opelika, AL; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. To our family and friends, due to the current situation (Covid-19 Pandemic), we the Crump family are not receiving guest at this time. All phone calls, text messages, messages through Harris Funeral Home Website and cards are welcome. We appreciate the love and concern. Keep us in your prayers. With sincere love and appreciation, Kathy and children.
