December 15, 1969 - February 26, 2020 Funeral service for Paul Cruz, 50, of Humble, TX, formerly Auburn, AL, will be at 11:00 am, Saturday, March 7, 2020, at True Deliverance Holiness Church, 936 North Donahue Avenue, Auburn, AL 36830 with interment in Alabama Heritage Cemetery, 1505 Atlanta Highway, Montgomery, AL 36117, Bishop Nolan T. Torbert, Pastor and Officiating, Bishop Gregory Tucker, Eulogist. Mr. Cruz, who passed away Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at his home in Humble, TX, was born December 15, 1969 in Jamaica Queen, New York. He leaves to cherish his memory: four children, Kelson Paul Cruz, Raven Julia Cruz and their mother, Evelyn Cruz, Judah Paul Cruz, Alijah Sky Cruz and their mother, Isabella Morales all of San Antonio, TX; two brothers, Gregory Tucker (Virginia) of Jamaica Queens, NY, Kalvin Johnson (Linda) of Atlanta, GA; five sisters, Patricia Adams of Willingboro, NJ, Karen Kirksey of Canton, OH, Sabrina Morris, Sincera "CC" Cruz, Serita Cruz Jackson (Eddie) all of Auburn, AL; two god sisters, Keysha Woods (George) and Angelia Rowe (Eric) both of Auburn, AL; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives and friends. Harris Funeral Home is directing. www.harrisfuneralhomeinc.com to view and sign registry.
