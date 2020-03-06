Weather Alert

...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN GEORGIA... CHATTAHOOCHEE RIVER NEAR COLUMBUS AFFECTING LEE...RUSSELL... CHATTAHOOCHEE AND MUSCOGEE COUNTIES YELLOWJACKET CREEK NEAR HOGANSVILLE AFFECTING TROUP COUNTY ...FLOOD WARNING EXTENDED UNTIL SUNDAY MORNING... THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE CHATTAHOOCHEE RIVER NEAR COLUMBUS. * UNTIL SUNDAY MORNING. * AT 9 PM THURSDAY THE STAGE WAS 30.2 FEET, AND NEARLY STEADY. * MINOR FLOODING IS OCCURRING, AND MINOR FLOODING IS FORECAST TO CONTINUE. * FLOOD STAGE IS 27 FEET. * AT 30 FEET, MINOR FLOODING CONTINUES ALONG THE RIVER UPSTREAM AND DOWNSTREAM FROM THE GAGE ON THE 14TH STREET BRIDGE. LARGE PORTIONS OF THE RIVER WALK IN COLUMBUS WILL BE FLOODED UP TO 3 FEET DEEP AND THE WATER LEVEL REACHES THE TOP OF THE BOAT RAMP BEHIND THE COLUMBUS CONVENTION AND TRADE CENTER. THE PHENIX CITY AMPHITHEATER IN ALABAMA WILL BE FLOODED UP TO TWO FEET DEEP AND PORTIONS OF THE RIVER WALK IN PHENIX CITY WILL BE FLOODED. &&