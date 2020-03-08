October 16, 1940 - March 1, 2020 Betty Jean Letlow Cummings of Opelika, Alabama, passed away surrounded by her family on March 1, 2020, at Bethany House. She was born in Opelika, Alabama, on October 16, 1940. She grew up in the Beauregard community and graduated valedictorian from Beauregard High School in 1959. Betty attended Providence Baptist Church for most of her life and loved to work with children. She married her husband, Kayron, on September 20, 1969. They just celebrated 50 years of marriage this past September. She was preceded in death by her parents, W. D. and Mabel Milford Letlow, and her sister, Bennie Ruth Dunning. She is survived by her husband, Winston Kayron Cummings; daughters, Kandie Waller Ford (Mark), Kellie Waller Spraggins (Joey), Christal Cummings Pritchett (Chris) and Katina Cummings Turner (Jay); stepson, Scott Cummings (Karen); grandchildren, Jared Ford (Malory), Ashley Ford, Paige Willow Spraggins, Beth Pritchett, Wynn Pritchett, Andrew Cummings (Tacy), Anna Grace Cummings and Abby Cummings; great-grandchildren, Brooks Gunn, Wyatt Gunn and Ellie Grace Ford. She is also survived by many beloved cousins, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, extended family and friends. Betty Cummings's memorial service will be on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at 10 A.M. at Providence Baptist Church West Campus, Opelika, Alabama. Visitation will be at 9 A.M. prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Providence Baptist Church Building Fund, Opelika, Alabama. The family wishes to thank Dr. Abrams, the many kind nurses and caregivers at EAMC, and the compassionate care shown at Bethany House in her final days.
