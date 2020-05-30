September 28, 1946 - May 22, 2020 Graveside service for Lois Curtis, 73, of Auburn, AL, will be at 12:00 noon, Sunday, May 31, 2020, at St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery 14650 County Road 2, Tuskegee, AL 36083 (Armstrong Community), Reverend Willie Banks, Jr. ,Pastor, Reverend John Wesley Summers, Eulogist. Mrs. Curtis, who passed away Friday, May 22, 2020 at the East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika, Alabama, was born September 28, 1946 in Macon County, Alabama. Public viewing will be Saturday, May 30, 2020, from 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm She leaves to cherish her memory: her children, Tonia (Clayton) Bell of Montgomery, AL, Charles (Jami) Curtis of Dallas, TX and Tyra (Kevis) Burnam of Auburn, AL; grandchildren, Jasmine, Jacquan, Mateo, Michael, Aliyah, Kyleigh and Kayleigh; a host of nieces, nephews and friends. Harris Funeral Home is directing. www.harrisfuneralhomeinc.com to view and sign registry.

